Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE)’s stock price has increased by 11.29 compared to its previous closing price of 4.96. however, the company has experienced a -0.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Right Now?

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 3.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) by analysts is $13.75, which is $8.23 above the current market price. The public float for NINE is 15.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.98% of that float. On March 28, 2023, the average trading volume of NINE was 1.44M shares.

NINE’s Market Performance

NINE’s stock has seen a -0.36% decrease for the week, with a -40.52% drop in the past month and a -54.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.61% for Nine Energy Service Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.93% for NINE stock, with a simple moving average of -17.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to NINE, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

NINE Trading at -46.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares sank -42.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.35. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc. saw -62.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from Crombie David, who sale 107,284 shares at the price of $6.91 back on Mar 10. After this action, Crombie David now owns 281,712 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc., valued at $741,332 using the latest closing price.

MOORE THEODORE R., the of Nine Energy Service Inc., sale 27,460 shares at $7.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that MOORE THEODORE R. is holding 150,676 shares at $192,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.05 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nine Energy Service Inc. stands at +2.43. The total capital return value is set at 13.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31. Equity return is now at value -39.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.