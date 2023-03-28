New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU)’s stock price has increased by 5.72 compared to its previous closing price of 37.06. However, the company has experienced a 6.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/22 that Targeted by Beijing, One Chinese Tutoring Company Reinvents Itself With Live Streams Selling Groceries

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EDU is 0.60.

The average price predicted by analysts for EDU is $50.73, which is $11.52 above the current price. The public float for EDU is 166.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDU on March 28, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has seen a 6.93% increase in the past week, with a -0.10% drop in the past month, and a 1.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for EDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.14% for EDU stock, with a simple moving average of 30.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EDU, setting the target price at $36.60 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

EDU Trading at -3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +164.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.13. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 12.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.