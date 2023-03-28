Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NFLX is 1.27.

The public float for NFLX is 438.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NFLX on March 28, 2023 was 7.90M shares.

NFLX) stock’s latest price update

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 328.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NFLX’s Market Performance

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has experienced a 7.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.31% rise in the past month, and a 10.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for NFLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.25% for NFLX stock, with a simple moving average of 22.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $390 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFLX reach a price target of $417, previously predicting the price at $366. The rating they have provided for NFLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to NFLX, setting the target price at $410 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

NFLX Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX rose by +7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $308.63. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw 11.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from Hoag Jay C, who sale 3,698 shares at the price of $352.94 back on Jan 31. After this action, Hoag Jay C now owns 0 shares of Netflix Inc., valued at $1,305,172 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.