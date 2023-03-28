Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s (MFH) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, MFH stock has gone up by 29.13%, with a monthly gain of 46.91% and a quarterly surge of 78.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.57% for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.77% for MFH stock, with a simple moving average of 37.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MFH is 12.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On March 28, 2023, the average trading volume of MFH was 125.56K shares.

MFH) stock’s latest price update

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH)’s stock price has decreased by -3.97 compared to its previous closing price of 1.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

In the past week, MFH stock has gone up by 29.13%, with a monthly gain of 46.91% and a quarterly surge of 78.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.57% for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.77% for MFH stock, with a simple moving average of 37.50% for the last 200 days.

MFH Trading at 25.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.05%, as shares surge +40.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFH rose by +34.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1212. In addition, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. saw 7.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFH

Equity return is now at value -134.40, with -118.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.