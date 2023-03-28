Manchester United plc (MANU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU)’s stock price has decreased by -6.86 compared to its previous closing price of 23.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.43% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/09/22 that Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to join Saudi club Al-Nassr for history-making $210 million per season

Is It Worth Investing in Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for MANU is 53.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MANU on March 28, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

MANU’s Market Performance

MANU’s stock has seen a -5.43% decrease for the week, with a -2.66% drop in the past month and a -0.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for Manchester United plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.84% for MANU stock, with a simple moving average of 33.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MANU

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MANU reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for MANU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

MANU Trading at -1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares surge +7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANU fell by -5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.95. In addition, Manchester United plc saw -4.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MANU

Equity return is now at value -73.60, with -9.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Manchester United plc (MANU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.