Make Informed Decisions with Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Updates

In the past week, BX stock has gone up by 2.00%, with a monthly decline of -5.47% and a quarterly surge of 13.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.44% for Blackstone Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.16% for BX stock, with a simple moving average of -7.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is above average at 35.55x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Blackstone Inc. (BX) is $101.53, which is $17.08 above the current market price. The public float for BX is 700.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BX on March 28, 2023 was 5.21M shares.

BX) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX)’s stock price has increased by 0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 83.94. However, the company has seen a 2.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $105 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BX reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for BX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BX, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

BX Trading at -6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BX rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.65. In addition, Blackstone Inc. saw 13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BX starting from Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who sale 99,889,464 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Mar 10. After this action, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. now owns 0 shares of Blackstone Inc., valued at $1,198,673,568 using the latest closing price.

BX Buzz ML-1 GP LLC, the 10% Owner of Blackstone Inc., sale 11,750,000 shares at $22.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that BX Buzz ML-1 GP LLC is holding 0 shares at $260,532,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.15 for the present operating margin

+98.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Inc. stands at +12.84. The total capital return value is set at 11.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.00. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Inc. (BX), the company’s capital structure generated 175.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.75. Total debt to assets is 31.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Blackstone Inc. (BX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.