Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 317.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/09/23 that Lululemon Shares Tumble on Profit Warning for Holiday Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is above average at 34.88x. The 36-month beta value for LULU is also noteworthy at 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LULU is $377.59, which is $58.02 above than the current price. The public float for LULU is 111.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.81% of that float. The average trading volume of LULU on March 28, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

LULU’s Market Performance

LULU stock saw an increase of 5.60% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.69% and a quarterly increase of 1.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.04% for LULU stock, with a simple moving average of 0.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LULU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LULU stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for LULU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LULU in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $257 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LULU reach a price target of $290, previously predicting the price at $340. The rating they have provided for LULU stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to LULU, setting the target price at $380 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

LULU Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LULU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LULU rose by +5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $303.55. In addition, Lululemon Athletica Inc. saw -1.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LULU starting from Henry Kathryn, who sale 189 shares at the price of $351.80 back on Sep 12. After this action, Henry Kathryn now owns 4,102 shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc., valued at $66,491 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Kourtney, the Director of Lululemon Athletica Inc., purchase 200 shares at $280.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Gibson Kourtney is holding 1,302 shares at $56,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LULU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

+57.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stands at +15.59. The total capital return value is set at 39.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.45. Equity return is now at value 41.40, with 23.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), the company’s capital structure generated 32.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.33. Total debt to assets is 17.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 81.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.