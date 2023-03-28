Livent Corporation (LTHM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) is above average at 15.39x. The 36-month beta value for LTHM is also noteworthy at 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LTHM is $32.45, which is $11.2 above than the current price. The public float for LTHM is 178.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.06% of that float. The average trading volume of LTHM on March 28, 2023 was 3.08M shares.

LTHM) stock’s latest price update

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)’s stock price has increased by 5.15 compared to its previous closing price of 20.78. However, the company has experienced a 4.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/22 that GM to Curtail Hiring as Profit Drops Sharply

LTHM’s Market Performance

Livent Corporation (LTHM) has seen a 4.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.62% decline in the past month and a 5.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for LTHM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.79% for LTHM stock, with a simple moving average of -16.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTHM reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for LTHM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to LTHM, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

LTHM Trading at -7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.60. In addition, Livent Corporation saw 9.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTHM starting from Antoniazzi Gilberto, who sale 3,635 shares at the price of $32.54 back on Sep 19. After this action, Antoniazzi Gilberto now owns 62,582 shares of Livent Corporation, valued at $118,272 using the latest closing price.

Graves Paul W, the President and CEO of Livent Corporation, sale 85,171 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Graves Paul W is holding 299,980 shares at $2,980,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.04 for the present operating margin

+51.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livent Corporation stands at +33.63. The total capital return value is set at 26.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.03. Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Livent Corporation (LTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 17.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.62. Total debt to assets is 11.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Livent Corporation (LTHM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.