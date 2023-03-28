Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND)’s stock price has decreased by -2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 12.95. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/03/21 that Insure-Tech Firm Lemonade to Offer Car Insurance

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is $18.50, which is $6.41 above the current market price. The public float for LMND is 48.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.81% of that float. On March 28, 2023, LMND’s average trading volume was 1.18M shares.

LMND’s Market Performance

The stock of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has seen a -1.10% decrease in the past week, with a -21.02% drop in the past month, and a -13.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.46% for LMND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.93% for LMND stock, with a simple moving average of -34.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMND reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for LMND stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to LMND, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

LMND Trading at -18.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares sank -20.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.97. In addition, Lemonade Inc. saw -7.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from BIXBY TIMOTHY E, who sale 1,945 shares at the price of $14.94 back on Mar 07. After this action, BIXBY TIMOTHY E now owns 270,055 shares of Lemonade Inc., valued at $29,058 using the latest closing price.

Peters John Sheldon, the Chief Insurance Officer of Lemonade Inc., sale 663 shares at $14.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Peters John Sheldon is holding 48,322 shares at $9,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-148.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc. stands at -154.62. The total capital return value is set at -29.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.14. Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -18.70 for asset returns.

Based on Lemonade Inc. (LMND), the company’s capital structure generated 4.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.90. Total debt to assets is 2.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.