Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.62.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is $12.33, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for IVR is 35.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IVR on March 28, 2023 was 930.47K shares.

IVR) stock’s latest price update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR)’s stock price has decreased by -5.35 compared to its previous closing price of 11.21. However, the company has seen a -3.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IVR’s Market Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) has seen a -3.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.32% decline in the past month and a -19.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for IVR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.16% for IVR stock, with a simple moving average of -21.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IVR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IVR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2.75 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IVR reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for IVR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 30th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to IVR, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

IVR Trading at -18.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -15.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVR fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.33. In addition, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. saw -16.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVR starting from LIENTZ JAMES R JR, who sale 1,630 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Dec 09. After this action, LIENTZ JAMES R JR now owns 11,802 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., valued at $20,962 using the latest closing price.

Anzalone John, the CEO of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Anzalone John is holding 83,178 shares at $24,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVR

Equity return is now at value -75.30, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.