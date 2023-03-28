Infosys Limited (INFY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is above average at 24.85x. The 36-month beta value for INFY is also noteworthy at 1.00.

The public float for INFY is 3.56B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume of INFY on March 28, 2023 was 7.94M shares.

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY)’s stock price has increased by 1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 16.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INFY’s Market Performance

INFY’s stock has risen by 0.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.15% and a quarterly drop of -5.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for Infosys Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.80% for INFY stock, with a simple moving average of -8.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INFY stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for INFY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INFY in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $20 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

INFY Trading at -7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INFY rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.45. In addition, Infosys Limited saw -5.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INFY

Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 19.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Infosys Limited (INFY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.