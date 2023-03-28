Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.35x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMPP is 189.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.72% of that float. On March 28, 2023, the average trading volume of IMPP was 7.17M shares.

IMPP) stock’s latest price update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP)’s stock price has increased by 23.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 30.98% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IMPP’s Market Performance

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has seen a 30.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.75% gain in the past month and a -25.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.19% for IMPP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.60% for IMPP stock, with a simple moving average of -39.96% for the last 200 days.

IMPP Trading at -8.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.23%, as shares surge +4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP rose by +30.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1784. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc. saw -13.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.74 for the present operating margin

+33.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Petroleum Inc. stands at +30.42. The total capital return value is set at 12.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.77. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP), the company’s capital structure generated 24.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.86. Total debt to assets is 19.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.