IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

Is It Worth Investing in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) by analysts is $2.86, which is $0.31 above the current market price. The public float for IAG is 477.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. On March 28, 2023, the average trading volume of IAG was 5.98M shares.

IAG) stock’s latest price update

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG)’s stock price has increased by 1.95 compared to its previous closing price of 2.57. however, the company has experienced a 3.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

In the past week, IAG stock has gone up by 3.15%, with a monthly gain of 16.96% and a quarterly surge of 7.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for IAMGOLD Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.11% for IAG stock, with a simple moving average of 41.45% for the last 200 days.

IAG Trading at 4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +16.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAG rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, IAMGOLD Corporation saw 1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+10.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for IAMGOLD Corporation stands at -5.78. The total capital return value is set at 1.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.88. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), the company’s capital structure generated 46.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.78. Total debt to assets is 20.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.