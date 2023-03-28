Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for HPP is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HPP is $8.08, which is $2.79 above the current market price. The public float for HPP is 137.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.73% of that float. The average trading volume for HPP on March 28, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

HPP) stock’s latest price update

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP)’s stock price has increased by 2.62 compared to its previous closing price of 5.73. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HPP’s Market Performance

HPP’s stock has fallen by -6.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -37.51% and a quarterly drop of -39.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.46% for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.37% for HPP stock, with a simple moving average of -50.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HPP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HPP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPP reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for HPP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

HPP Trading at -37.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares sank -37.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPP fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. saw -39.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPP starting from Diramerian Harout Krikor, who purchase 3,975 shares at the price of $6.27 back on Mar 20. After this action, Diramerian Harout Krikor now owns 50,921 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., valued at $24,923 using the latest closing price.

COLEMAN VICTOR J, the Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., purchase 9,300 shares at $10.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that COLEMAN VICTOR J is holding 615,369 shares at $98,859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.46 for the present operating margin

+23.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.58. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP), the company’s capital structure generated 154.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.70. Total debt to assets is 54.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.