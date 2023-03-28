HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 33.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Right Now?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HSBC is at 0.62.

HSBC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for HSBC on March 28, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

HSBC’s Market Performance

HSBC stock saw a decrease of -1.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.63% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.08% for HSBC stock, with a simple moving average of 5.74% for the last 200 days.

HSBC Trading at -7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -12.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.12. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc saw 7.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25.

Based on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), the company’s capital structure generated 215.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.