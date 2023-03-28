HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ)’s stock price has increased by 0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 27.72. However, the company has seen a -1.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that HP Posts Mixed Results as Weak PC Sales Take a Toll

Is It Worth Investing in HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is 11.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HPQ is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for HP Inc. (HPQ) is $28.71, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for HPQ is 970.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. On March 28, 2023, HPQ’s average trading volume was 6.30M shares.

HPQ’s Market Performance

HPQ’s stock has seen a -1.06% decrease for the week, with a -4.55% drop in the past month and a 4.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for HP Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.20% for HPQ stock, with a simple moving average of -5.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HPQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HPQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to HPQ, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

HPQ Trading at -3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.15. In addition, HP Inc. saw 3.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from MYERS MARIE, who sale 7,380 shares at the price of $29.87 back on Mar 01. After this action, MYERS MARIE now owns 22,648 shares of HP Inc., valued at $220,441 using the latest closing price.

MYERS MARIE, the Chief Financial Officer of HP Inc., sale 7,380 shares at $29.04 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that MYERS MARIE is holding 19,936 shares at $214,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.21 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc. stands at +5.16. The total capital return value is set at 54.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.41. Equity return is now at value -95.90, with 6.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HP Inc. (HPQ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.