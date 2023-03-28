Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI)’s stock price has increased by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 4.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.60% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61.

The public float for HBI is 345.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HBI on March 28, 2023 was 13.43M shares.

HBI’s Market Performance

HBI stock saw a decrease of -0.60% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.07% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.68% for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.61% for HBI stock, with a simple moving average of -37.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HBI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBI reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for HBI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

HBI Trading at -19.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -8.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBI fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.29. In addition, Hanesbrands Inc. saw -21.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBI starting from Preston Tracy M, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $9.36 back on Sep 12. After this action, Preston Tracy M now owns 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands Inc., valued at $28,065 using the latest closing price.

Johnson James C, the Director of Hanesbrands Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $9.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Johnson James C is holding 26,913 shares at $18,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBI

Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.