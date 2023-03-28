Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Stock Experiences -8.34% Monthly Change

The stock of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) has seen a -24.50% decrease in the past week, with a -8.34% drop in the past month, and a -24.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.48% for AUMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.02% for AUMN stock, with a simple moving average of -28.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) is $0.70, The public float for AUMN is 122.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUMN on March 28, 2023 was 513.32K shares.

AUMN) stock’s latest price update

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.76 compared to its previous closing price of 0.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -24.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUMN

The stock of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) has seen a -24.50% decrease in the past week, with a -8.34% drop in the past month, and a -24.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.48% for AUMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.02% for AUMN stock, with a simple moving average of -28.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUMN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AUMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUMN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $0.40 based on the research report published on July 17th of the previous year 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUMN reach a price target of $1.15, previously predicting the price at $1.30. The rating they have provided for AUMN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2014.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AUMN, setting the target price at $1.80 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

AUMN Trading at -21.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.58%, as shares sank -8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUMN fell by -24.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2189. In addition, Golden Minerals Company saw -27.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.86 for the present operating margin

+24.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Minerals Company stands at -8.18. The total capital return value is set at -14.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.60.

Based on Golden Minerals Company (AUMN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.54. Total debt to assets is 2.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.