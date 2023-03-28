GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) by analysts is $0.92, which is $1.11 above the current market price. The public float for WGS is 198.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.17% of that float. On March 28, 2023, the average trading volume of WGS was 4.26M shares.

WGS) stock’s latest price update

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS)’s stock price has increased by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 0.33. However, the company has experienced a -35.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WGS’s Market Performance

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has seen a -35.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -34.47% decline in the past month and a 28.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.35% for WGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.45% for WGS stock, with a simple moving average of -63.41% for the last 200 days.

WGS Trading at -23.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.07%, as shares sank -32.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS fell by -35.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4040. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp. saw 24.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from Stueland Katherine, who sale 92,644 shares at the price of $0.36 back on Mar 10. After this action, Stueland Katherine now owns 308,574 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp., valued at $33,333 using the latest closing price.

Saad Kareem, the Chief Transformation Officer of GeneDx Holdings Corp., sale 35,200 shares at $0.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Saad Kareem is holding 178,430 shares at $12,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.22 for the present operating margin

-23.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp. stands at -233.91. The total capital return value is set at -111.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.88. Equity return is now at value -123.20, with -79.30 for asset returns.

Based on GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 14.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.