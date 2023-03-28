Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, FSM stock has gone up by 11.48%, with a monthly gain of 14.95% and a quarterly plunge of -3.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.72% for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.69% for FSM stock, with a simple moving average of 18.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is $4.22, The public float for FSM is 286.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSM on March 28, 2023 was 3.99M shares.

FSM) stock’s latest price update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM)’s stock price has increased by 3.36 compared to its previous closing price of 3.57. However, the company has seen a 11.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FSM Trading at 4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +13.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM rose by +11.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. saw -1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.