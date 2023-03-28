First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA)’s stock price has increased by 53.74 compared to its previous closing price of 582.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 59.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 3 hours ago that First Citizens Adds to Its Collection of Failed Banks With SVB Purchase

Is It Worth Investing in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) Right Now?

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FCNCA is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FCNCA is $852.17, which is -$63.01 below the current market price. The public float for FCNCA is 12.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume for FCNCA on March 28, 2023 was 126.89K shares.

FCNCA’s Market Performance

FCNCA’s stock has seen a 59.26% increase for the week, with a 21.10% rise in the past month and a 20.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.50% for First Citizens BancShares Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 42.32% for FCNCA stock, with a simple moving average of 17.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCNCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCNCA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FCNCA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FCNCA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $538 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to FCNCA, setting the target price at $1000 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

FCNCA Trading at 24.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCNCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares surge +20.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCNCA rose by +59.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $637.01. In addition, First Citizens BancShares Inc. saw 18.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCNCA starting from NIX CRAIG L, who purchase 9,265 shares at the price of $21.76 back on Mar 09. After this action, NIX CRAIG L now owns 9,265 shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc., valued at $201,562 using the latest closing price.

HOLDING FRANK B JR, the Chairman and CEO of First Citizens BancShares Inc., purchase 165 shares at $650.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that HOLDING FRANK B JR is holding 93,632 shares at $107,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCNCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Citizens BancShares Inc. stands at +25.91. The total capital return value is set at 4.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.09. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA), the company’s capital structure generated 72.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.00. Total debt to assets is 6.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.