Exelon Corporation (EXC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC)’s stock price has increased by 0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 40.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/29/22 that 6 Utility Stocks for a Messy Market

Is It Worth Investing in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) Right Now?

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Exelon Corporation (EXC) by analysts is $45.73, which is $5.52 above the current market price. The public float for EXC is 991.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On March 28, 2023, the average trading volume of EXC was 7.30M shares.

EXC’s Market Performance

EXC’s stock has seen a -3.11% decrease for the week, with a -1.94% drop in the past month and a -4.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for Exelon Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.97% for EXC stock, with a simple moving average of -3.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXC reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for EXC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to EXC, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

EXC Trading at -2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXC fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.87. In addition, Exelon Corporation saw -6.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXC starting from Khouzami Carim V, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $41.65 back on Mar 17. After this action, Khouzami Carim V now owns 4,498 shares of Exelon Corporation, valued at $249,900 using the latest closing price.

Anthony John Tyler, the CEO of Pepco Holdings LLC of Exelon Corporation, sale 4,451 shares at $47.49 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Anthony John Tyler is holding 0 shares at $211,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.56 for the present operating margin

+24.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelon Corporation stands at +10.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.12. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Exelon Corporation (EXC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.81. Total debt to assets is 42.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Exelon Corporation (EXC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.