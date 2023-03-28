Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s (VORB) Stock

The stock of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) has seen a 3.20% increase in the past week, with a -58.78% drop in the past month, and a -69.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.64% for VORB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -46.02% for VORB stock, with a simple moving average of -80.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VORB is 67.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. The average trading volume of VORB on March 28, 2023 was 3.06M shares.

VORB) stock’s latest price update

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB)’s stock price has decreased by -33.03 compared to its previous closing price of 0.80. but the company has seen a 3.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/22/23 that Virgin Orbit to Resume Operations as Funding Search Continues

Analysts’ Opinion of VORB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VORB stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VORB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VORB in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $1 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VORB reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for VORB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

VORB Trading at -61.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VORB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.04%, as shares sank -61.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VORB rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9498. In addition, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. saw -71.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VORB starting from MCFARLAND KATHARINA G., who purchase 2,884 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Jun 15. After this action, MCFARLAND KATHARINA G. now owns 10,993 shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc., valued at $8,364 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.