Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s (ITCI) Stock

The stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) has seen a 19.43% increase in the past week, with a 13.56% gain in the past month, and a 8.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for ITCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.52% for ITCI stock, with a simple moving average of 9.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ITCI is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ITCI is $69.08, which is $16.03 above than the current price. The public float for ITCI is 92.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. The average trading volume of ITCI on March 28, 2023 was 688.35K shares.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI)’s stock price has increased by 15.19 compared to its previous closing price of 47.88. but the company has seen a 19.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/21 that Pandemic Trades Roar Back: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITCI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ITCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ITCI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $49 based on the research report published on August 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITCI reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for ITCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ITCI, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

ITCI Trading at 16.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +12.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI rose by +19.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.44. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. saw 4.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from Mates Sharon, who sale 20,565 shares at the price of $44.99 back on Mar 13. After this action, Mates Sharon now owns 1,130,309 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., valued at $925,275 using the latest closing price.

Durgam Suresh K., the EVP, Chief Medical Officer of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., sale 7,344 shares at $45.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Durgam Suresh K. is holding 23,104 shares at $330,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-105.32 for the present operating margin

+91.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stands at -102.37. The total capital return value is set at -47.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.25. Equity return is now at value -35.90, with -31.90 for asset returns.

Based on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.96. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.