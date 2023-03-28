Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR)’s stock price has increased by 5.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESPR is 0.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) is $10.45, which is $8.92 above the current market price. The public float for ESPR is 73.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.53% of that float. On March 28, 2023, ESPR’s average trading volume was 3.69M shares.

ESPR’s Market Performance

ESPR’s stock has seen a 9.09% increase for the week, with a -72.90% drop in the past month and a -73.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.19% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -57.32% for ESPR stock, with a simple moving average of -74.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESPR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ESPR by listing it as a “Under Perform.” The predicted price for ESPR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESPR reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for ESPR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ESPR, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

ESPR Trading at -68.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.25%, as shares sank -72.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR rose by +9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.7125. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. saw -73.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from Koenig Sheldon L., who sale 6,999 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Mar 17. After this action, Koenig Sheldon L. now owns 292,816 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $12,479 using the latest closing price.

Foody Joanne M., the Chief Medical Officer of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,808 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Foody Joanne M. is holding 128,002 shares at $6,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.83 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -309.58. The total capital return value is set at -71.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.88. Equity return is now at value 80.70, with -77.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.