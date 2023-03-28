Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is $6.80, which is $4.88 above the current market price. The public float for NRGV is 109.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NRGV on March 28, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NRGV) stock’s latest price update

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV)’s stock price has decreased by -4.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NRGV’s Market Performance

NRGV’s stock has fallen by -8.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -41.82% and a quarterly drop of -21.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.17% for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.82% for NRGV stock, with a simple moving average of -59.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRGV

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRGV reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for NRGV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to NRGV, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 22nd of the previous year.

NRGV Trading at -45.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares sank -44.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV fell by -8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. saw -38.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Piconi Robert, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $2.24 back on Mar 15. After this action, Piconi Robert now owns 6,443,192 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., valued at $89,728 using the latest closing price.

Pedretti Andrea, the Chief Technology Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $2.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Pedretti Andrea is holding 1,101,982 shares at $54,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.31 for the present operating margin

+40.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stands at -53.67. The total capital return value is set at -21.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.07. Equity return is now at value -21.70, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.54. Total debt to assets is 0.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.