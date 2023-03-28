Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) by analysts is $87.62, which is $6.7 above the current market price. The public float for EW is 602.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.81% of that float. On March 28, 2023, the average trading volume of EW was 3.57M shares.

EW) stock’s latest price update

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW)’s stock price has increased by 0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 80.76. but the company has seen a -0.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Edwards Lifesciences Stock Slumps on Guidance Cut

EW’s Market Performance

EW’s stock has fallen by -0.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.12% and a quarterly rise of 8.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.13% for EW stock, with a simple moving average of -4.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $78 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Underperform” to EW, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

EW Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.41. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Chopra Daveen, who sale 4,435 shares at the price of $77.47 back on Mar 15. After this action, Chopra Daveen now owns 18,911 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $343,563 using the latest closing price.

MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A, the Chairman & CEO of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 19,875 shares at $77.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A is holding 60,948 shares at $1,542,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +28.28. The total capital return value is set at 26.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.46. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 18.00 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 11.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.64. Total debt to assets is 8.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.