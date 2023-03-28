Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, DUK stock has gone up by 0.42%, with a monthly decline of -0.67% and a quarterly plunge of -7.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Duke Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.61% for DUK stock, with a simple moving average of -5.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) Right Now?

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DUK is 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DUK is $105.62, which is $12.45 above the current price. The public float for DUK is 769.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DUK on March 28, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

DUK) stock’s latest price update

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK)’s stock price has increased by 0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 94.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/08/23 that Biden claims green-job surge in State of the Union — is his boast justified?

Analysts’ Opinion of DUK

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DUK reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for DUK stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to DUK, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

DUK Trading at -2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUK rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.64. In addition, Duke Energy Corporation saw -7.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUK starting from Renjel Louis E., who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $99.90 back on Feb 13. After this action, Renjel Louis E. now owns 9,967 shares of Duke Energy Corporation, valued at $189,812 using the latest closing price.

YOUNG STEVEN K, the EVP & CCO of Duke Energy Corporation, sale 415 shares at $100.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that YOUNG STEVEN K is holding 111,997 shares at $41,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.33 for the present operating margin

+27.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duke Energy Corporation stands at +13.46. The total capital return value is set at 5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.40. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), the company’s capital structure generated 154.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.71. Total debt to assets is 41.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.