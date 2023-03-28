Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 145.83x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DPRO is at 2.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DPRO is $4.25, The public float for DPRO is 33.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.91% of that float. The average trading volume for DPRO on March 28, 2023 was 601.13K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DPRO) stock’s latest price update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO)’s stock price has decreased by -16.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.75. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -20.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DPRO’s Market Performance

DPRO’s stock has fallen by -20.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.23% and a quarterly rise of 75.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.28% for Draganfly Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.11% for DPRO stock, with a simple moving average of 35.02% for the last 200 days.

DPRO Trading at -18.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares sank -30.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPRO fell by -21.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9045. In addition, Draganfly Inc. saw 96.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-285.94 for the present operating margin

+33.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Draganfly Inc. stands at -229.70. The total capital return value is set at -101.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.38. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Draganfly Inc. (DPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.64. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.