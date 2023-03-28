DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.81.

The public float for DKNG is 435.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DKNG on March 28, 2023 was 13.36M shares.

DKNG stock's latest price update

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)’s stock price has increased by 0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 17.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that DraftKings Stock Rises After Strong Quarter. Analysts Are Upbeat.

DKNG’s Market Performance

DKNG’s stock has risen by 3.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.09% and a quarterly rise of 53.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.32% for DraftKings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.22% for DKNG stock, with a simple moving average of 17.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $22 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKNG reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for DKNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Sell” to DKNG, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

DKNG Trading at 4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.35. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 56.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Robins Jason, who sale 294,597 shares at the price of $17.43 back on Mar 15. After this action, Robins Jason now owns 6,452,595 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $5,134,826 using the latest closing price.

Robins Jason, the of DraftKings Inc., sale 280,704 shares at $18.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Robins Jason is holding 6,747,192 shares at $5,176,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Equity return is now at value -93.30, with -34.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.