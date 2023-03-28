Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, DBGI stock has gone up by 20.00%, with a monthly decline of -3.36% and a quarterly plunge of -68.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.49% for Digital Brands Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.98% for DBGI stock, with a simple moving average of -83.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The public float for DBGI is 4.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On March 28, 2023, the average trading volume of DBGI was 1.12M shares.

DBGI) stock’s latest price update

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI)’s stock price has increased by 23.08 compared to its previous closing price of 1.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

In the past week, DBGI stock has gone up by 20.00%, with a monthly decline of -3.36% and a quarterly plunge of -68.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.49% for Digital Brands Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.98% for DBGI stock, with a simple moving average of -83.50% for the last 200 days.

DBGI Trading at -30.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.14%, as shares surge +2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2990. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw -65.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-252.93 for the present operating margin

+22.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Brands Group Inc. stands at -426.61. Equity return is now at value 265.90, with -88.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.