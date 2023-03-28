Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DAWN is $43.33, which is $30.13 above the current price. The public float for DAWN is 51.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAWN on March 28, 2023 was 559.24K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DAWN) stock’s latest price update

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN)’s stock price has decreased by -13.84 compared to its previous closing price of 15.32. However, the company has experienced a -28.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DAWN’s Market Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) has experienced a -28.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.63% drop in the past month, and a -36.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.03% for DAWN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.50% for DAWN stock, with a simple moving average of -34.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAWN stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for DAWN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DAWN in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $40 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to DAWN, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

DAWN Trading at -33.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.75%, as shares sank -28.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAWN fell by -28.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.95. In addition, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw -38.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAWN starting from Blackman Samuel C., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $18.05 back on Mar 10. After this action, Blackman Samuel C. now owns 1,233,660 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $180,484 using the latest closing price.

Bender Jeremy, the Chief Executive Officer of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $20.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Bender Jeremy is holding 1,174,276 shares at $250,114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAWN

The total capital return value is set at -47.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.34. Equity return is now at value -42.30, with -40.50 for asset returns.

Based on Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.