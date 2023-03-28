Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG)’s stock price has increased by 0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 65.24. However, the company has experienced a -0.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Datadog Inc. (DDOG) by analysts is $103.11, which is $36.78 above the current market price. The public float for DDOG is 263.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.93% of that float. On March 28, 2023, the average trading volume of DDOG was 5.22M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG’s stock has seen a -0.92% decrease for the week, with a -14.44% drop in the past month and a -10.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for Datadog Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.03% for DDOG stock, with a simple moving average of -23.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $105 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

DDOG Trading at -12.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares sank -15.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.96. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw -10.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Le-Quoc Alexis, who sale 71,364 shares at the price of $66.09 back on Mar 13. After this action, Le-Quoc Alexis now owns 201,623 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $4,716,140 using the latest closing price.

Pomel Olivier, the Chief Executive Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 85,637 shares at $72.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Pomel Olivier is holding 268,131 shares at $6,233,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.