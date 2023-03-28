Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has gone up by 1.02% for the week, with a -7.23% drop in the past month and a 13.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.85% for CNM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.08% for CNM stock, with a simple moving average of -1.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) is 10.11x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Core & Main Inc. (CNM) is $27.43, which is $7.44 above the current market price. The public float for CNM is 168.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.52% of that float. On March 28, 2023, CNM’s average trading volume was 680.88K shares.

CNM) stock’s latest price update

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM)’s stock price has increased by 2.30 compared to its previous closing price of 21.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNM

The stock of Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has gone up by 1.02% for the week, with a -7.23% drop in the past month and a 13.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.85% for CNM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.08% for CNM stock, with a simple moving average of -1.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNM stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CNM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNM in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $28 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNM reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for CNM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to CNM, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

CNM Trading at -1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNM rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.20. In addition, Core & Main Inc. saw 12.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNM starting from Schneider Laura K, who sale 66,763 shares at the price of $24.03 back on Mar 03. After this action, Schneider Laura K now owns 4,866 shares of Core & Main Inc., valued at $1,604,181 using the latest closing price.

Whittenburg Mark G, the General Counsel and Secretary of Core & Main Inc., sale 31,204 shares at $24.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Whittenburg Mark G is holding 5,286 shares at $749,364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.73 for the present operating margin

+22.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core & Main Inc. stands at +3.32. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Core & Main Inc. (CNM), the company’s capital structure generated 122.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.05. Total debt to assets is 36.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.