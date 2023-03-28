Cimpress plc (CMPR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMPR is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CMPR is $53.50, which is $9.2 above the current price. The public float for CMPR is 22.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMPR on March 28, 2023 was 127.88K shares.

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR)’s stock price has increased by 33.97 compared to its previous closing price of 31.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 26.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CMPR’s Market Performance

Cimpress plc (CMPR) has experienced a 26.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.17% rise in the past month, and a 62.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.07% for CMPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.29% for CMPR stock, with a simple moving average of 31.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPR stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for CMPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMPR in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $125 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2020.

CMPR Trading at 21.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, as shares surge +20.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPR rose by +26.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.82. In addition, Cimpress plc saw 51.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPR starting from Keane Robert S, who purchase 12,900 shares at the price of $37.49 back on Feb 15. After this action, Keane Robert S now owns 220,503 shares of Cimpress plc, valued at $483,660 using the latest closing price.

Keane Robert S, the CEO, Chairman of Cimpress plc, purchase 25,000 shares at $37.33 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Keane Robert S is holding 207,603 shares at $933,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.11 for the present operating margin

+46.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cimpress plc stands at -1.88. The total capital return value is set at 4.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.15. Equity return is now at value 51.50, with -12.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cimpress plc (CMPR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.