Ciena Corporation (CIEN): A Technical Analysis

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is $65.00, which is $12.58 above the current market price. The public float for CIEN is 146.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIEN on March 28, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

CIEN) stock’s latest price update

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN)’s stock price has increased by 5.04 compared to its previous closing price of 48.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CIEN’s Market Performance

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has seen a 1.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.88% gain in the past month and a 3.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for CIEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.97% for CIEN stock, with a simple moving average of 7.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $70 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIEN reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for CIEN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to CIEN, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

CIEN Trading at 2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.74. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw 0.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from SMITH GARY B, who sale 3,541 shares at the price of $49.37 back on Mar 23. After this action, SMITH GARY B now owns 466,933 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $174,833 using the latest closing price.

Rothenstein David M, the SVP and Chief Strategy Officer of Ciena Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $49.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Rothenstein David M is holding 249,668 shares at $174,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.08 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +4.21. The total capital return value is set at 6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.99. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ciena Corporation (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 43.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.42. Total debt to assets is 23.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.