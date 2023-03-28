Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 298.96x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CHWY is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CHWY is $44.78, which is $11.36 above the current market price. The public float for CHWY is 86.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 26.18% of that float. The average trading volume for CHWY on March 28, 2023 was 4.31M shares.

CHWY) stock’s latest price update

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY)’s stock price has increased by 2.35 compared to its previous closing price of 33.59. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/23/23 that Chewy Stock Slides. User Growth Will Be ‘Likely Tepid at Best.’

CHWY’s Market Performance

CHWY’s stock has fallen by -9.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.09% and a quarterly drop of -12.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.02% for Chewy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.76% for CHWY stock, with a simple moving average of -12.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHWY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CHWY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CHWY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $35 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHWY reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for CHWY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Hold” to CHWY, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

CHWY Trading at -18.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -15.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY fell by -9.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.64. In addition, Chewy Inc. saw -7.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Singh Sumit, who sale 21,317 shares at the price of $39.74 back on Mar 02. After this action, Singh Sumit now owns 759,876 shares of Chewy Inc., valued at $847,176 using the latest closing price.

Mehta Satish, the Chief Technology Officer of Chewy Inc., sale 4,635 shares at $39.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Mehta Satish is holding 412,485 shares at $184,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

+26.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy Inc. stands at -0.83. The total capital return value is set at -18.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.65. Equity return is now at value 35.60, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Chewy Inc. (CHWY), the company’s capital structure generated 2,947.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.72. Total debt to assets is 19.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,783.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.53 and the total asset turnover is 4.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.