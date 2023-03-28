Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ)’s stock price has increased by 2.07 compared to its previous closing price of 52.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is above average at 7.62x. The 36-month beta value for CNQ is also noteworthy at 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNQ is $67.14, which is $12.82 above than the current price. The public float for CNQ is 1.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume of CNQ on March 28, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

CNQ’s Market Performance

CNQ’s stock has seen a 1.51% increase for the week, with a -5.92% drop in the past month and a -3.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for Canadian Natural Resources Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.81% for CNQ stock, with a simple moving average of -2.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNQ

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNQ reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for CNQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

CNQ Trading at -6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.55. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw -3.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.90 for the present operating margin

+37.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stands at +25.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.33. Equity return is now at value 28.40, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 34.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.38. Total debt to assets is 17.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.