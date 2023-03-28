Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR)’s stock price has increased by 5.17 compared to its previous closing price of 7.16. however, the company has experienced a 9.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Right Now?

The public float for BORR is 174.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BORR on March 28, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

The stock of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) has seen a 9.29% increase in the past week, with a 10.41% rise in the past month, and a 63.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for BORR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.35% for BORR stock, with a simple moving average of 54.94% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at 15.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares surge +7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +9.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.11. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 51.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.