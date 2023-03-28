Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS)’s stock price has decreased by -9.01 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. However, the company has experienced a 23.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) is $0.40, which is $5.33 above the current market price. The public float for BRDS is 218.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRDS on March 28, 2023 was 4.93M shares.

BRDS’s Market Performance

BRDS’s stock has seen a 23.46% increase for the week, with a -25.92% drop in the past month and a -10.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.29% for Bird Global Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.31% for BRDS stock, with a simple moving average of -60.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRDS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRDS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2022.

BRDS Trading at -32.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.47%, as shares sank -30.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRDS rose by +23.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1580. In addition, Bird Global Inc. saw -24.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRDS starting from Washinushi Michael, who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Mar 22. After this action, Washinushi Michael now owns 4,400,094 shares of Bird Global Inc., valued at $10,240 using the latest closing price.

VanderZanden Travis, the Director of Bird Global Inc., purchase 1,000,000 shares at $0.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that VanderZanden Travis is holding 23,633,128 shares at $130,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104.44 for the present operating margin

+13.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bird Global Inc. stands at -146.63. The total capital return value is set at -111.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -186.66. Equity return is now at value -278.00, with -101.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bird Global Inc. (BRDS), the company’s capital structure generated 330.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.76. Total debt to assets is 36.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 229.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.