BioAtla Inc. (BCAB): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) is $16.67, which is $22.22 above the current market price. The public float for BCAB is 40.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCAB on March 28, 2023 was 726.59K shares.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB)’s stock price has increased by 5.51 compared to its previous closing price of 2.36. however, the company has experienced a 1.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BCAB’s Market Performance

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) has seen a 1.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -13.24% decline in the past month and a -70.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.16% for BCAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.84% for BCAB stock, with a simple moving average of -58.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCAB stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for BCAB by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for BCAB in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $17 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCAB reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for BCAB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 05th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to BCAB, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

BCAB Trading at -23.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -16.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCAB rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, BioAtla Inc. saw -69.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCAB starting from MCBRINN SYLVIA, who purchase 3,700 shares at the price of $8.33 back on Dec 19. After this action, MCBRINN SYLVIA now owns 9,125 shares of BioAtla Inc., valued at $30,813 using the latest closing price.

MCBRINN SYLVIA, the Director of BioAtla Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $8.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that MCBRINN SYLVIA is holding 5,425 shares at $16,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38576.00 for the present operating margin

-432.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioAtla Inc. stands at -38160.80. The total capital return value is set at -45.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.85.

Based on BioAtla Inc. (BCAB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.48. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.