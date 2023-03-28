Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE)’s stock price has increased by 7.12 compared to its previous closing price of 3.37. but the company has seen a 10.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) Right Now?

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BTE is at 2.94.

The average price suggested by analysts for BTE is $5.55, which is $1.98 above the current market price. The public float for BTE is 541.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume for BTE on March 28, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

BTE’s Market Performance

BTE’s stock has seen a 10.40% increase for the week, with a -14.05% drop in the past month and a -14.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.92% for Baytex Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.08% for BTE stock, with a simple moving average of -23.56% for the last 200 days.

BTE Trading at -12.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -16.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTE rose by +10.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, Baytex Energy Corp. saw -19.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTE

Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.