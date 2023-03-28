Assessing the Risk and Potential of Genworth Financial Inc.’s (GNW) Stock

In the past week, GNW stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -20.61% and a quarterly plunge of -4.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for Genworth Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.31% for GNW stock, with a simple moving average of 6.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is 4.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GNW is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is $5.50, which is $0.53 above the current market price. The public float for GNW is 489.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. On March 28, 2023, GNW’s average trading volume was 3.75M shares.

GNW) stock’s latest price update

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW)’s stock price has increased by 4.63 compared to its previous closing price of 4.75.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNW

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNW reach a price target of $5.25, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for GNW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2016.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to GNW, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

GNW Trading at -11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -20.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.48. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc. saw -6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNW starting from Gupta Rohit, who sale 90,691 shares at the price of $6.25 back on Feb 17. After this action, Gupta Rohit now owns 258,579 shares of Genworth Financial Inc., valued at $567,127 using the latest closing price.

Sheehan Daniel J IV, the EVP, CFO & CIO of Genworth Financial Inc., sale 350,000 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Sheehan Daniel J IV is holding 782,023 shares at $2,188,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Genworth Financial Inc. stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.27. Total debt to assets is 2.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.