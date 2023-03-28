Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.

The public float for ARDX is 184.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARDX on March 28, 2023 was 8.17M shares.

ARDX) stock’s latest price update

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX)’s stock price has increased by 8.00 compared to its previous closing price of 4.00. However, the company has seen a 11.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ARDX’s Market Performance

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has seen a 11.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 46.44% gain in the past month and a 85.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.29% for ARDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.10% for ARDX stock, with a simple moving average of 138.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARDX reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for ARDX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARDX, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on May 06th of the previous year.

ARDX Trading at 29.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares surge +50.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +521.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.79. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 51.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from RAAB MICHAEL, who sale 13,449 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Feb 21. After this action, RAAB MICHAEL now owns 896,012 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $40,360 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Susan, the Chief Commercial Officer of Ardelyx Inc., sale 5,586 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Rodriguez Susan is holding 355,131 shares at $16,764 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Equity return is now at value -95.20, with -45.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.