Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX)’s stock price has increased by 1.75 compared to its previous closing price of 30.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/09/22 that Arcellx Stock Surges on Multiple Myeloma Treatment Collaboration With Gilead

Is It Worth Investing in Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACLX is $40.60, which is $8.36 above the current price. The public float for ACLX is 39.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACLX on March 28, 2023 was 395.72K shares.

ACLX’s Market Performance

ACLX stock saw an increase of 1.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.78% and a quarterly increase of -2.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.30% for Arcellx Inc. (ACLX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.66% for ACLX stock, with a simple moving average of 29.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACLX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ACLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACLX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $43 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACLX reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for ACLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ACLX, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

ACLX Trading at 1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLX rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.73. In addition, Arcellx Inc. saw -1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLX starting from Elghandour Rami, who sale 31,442 shares at the price of $30.77 back on Feb 09. After this action, Elghandour Rami now owns 38,769 shares of Arcellx Inc., valued at $967,423 using the latest closing price.

Heery Christopher, the Chief Medical Officer of Arcellx Inc., sale 6,966 shares at $30.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Heery Christopher is holding 15,589 shares at $214,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLX

The total capital return value is set at -80.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.01. Equity return is now at value -102.30, with -62.60 for asset returns.

Based on Arcellx Inc. (ACLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.