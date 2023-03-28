Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, ABR stock has gone down by -5.41%, with a monthly decline of -26.83% and a quarterly plunge of -17.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.62% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.22% for ABR stock, with a simple moving average of -20.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Right Now?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABR is 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ABR is $16.70, which is $5.94 above the current price. The public float for ABR is 167.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABR on March 28, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

ABR) stock’s latest price update

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR)’s stock price has increased by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 11.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ABR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on April 25th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABR, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

ABR Trading at -21.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -26.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABR fell by -5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.99. In addition, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. saw -15.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABR starting from KAUFMAN IVAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.43 back on Mar 13. After this action, KAUFMAN IVAN now owns 1,168,277 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., valued at $124,280 using the latest closing price.

Green William C, the Director of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., purchase 4,200 shares at $12.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Green William C is holding 138,905 shares at $54,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+82.44 for the present operating margin

+99.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stands at +28.33. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.39. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR), the company’s capital structure generated 462.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.21. Total debt to assets is 79.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 514.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.