Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX)’s stock price has decreased by -10.60 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. but the company has seen a -2.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APTX is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APTX is $0.75, The public float for APTX is 54.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APTX on March 28, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

APTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) has seen a -2.88% decrease in the past week, with a -76.40% drop in the past month, and a -50.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.00% for APTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.04% for APTX stock, with a simple moving average of -65.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTX

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APTX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for APTX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to APTX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

APTX Trading at -64.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.22%, as shares sank -77.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTX fell by -2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1598. In addition, Aptinyx Inc. saw -52.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7453.40 for the present operating margin

+47.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptinyx Inc. stands at -7488.60. The total capital return value is set at -58.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.78. Equity return is now at value -102.30, with -74.20 for asset returns.

Based on Aptinyx Inc. (APTX), the company’s capital structure generated 14.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.00. Total debt to assets is 12.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.