Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

The 36-month beta value for VNO is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VNO is $18.50, which is $4.81 above than the current price. The public float for VNO is 176.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.09% of that float. The average trading volume of VNO on March 28, 2023 was 4.80M shares.

VNO stock's latest price update

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)’s stock price has increased by 3.24 compared to its previous closing price of 13.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that Big Manhattan Landlord’s Joint Venture Defaults on $450M Loan. What It Means.

VNO’s Market Performance

VNO’s stock has fallen by -2.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -31.24% and a quarterly drop of -34.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.79% for Vornado Realty Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.37% for VNO stock, with a simple moving average of -42.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for VNO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Underperform” to VNO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

VNO Trading at -31.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -29.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.67. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw -32.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from Fascitelli Michael D, who sale 119,100 shares at the price of $41.97 back on Apr 13. After this action, Fascitelli Michael D now owns 1,100,451 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $4,998,913 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.70 for the present operating margin

+23.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at -19.25. The total capital return value is set at 2.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.40. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), the company’s capital structure generated 156.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.07. Total debt to assets is 55.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.