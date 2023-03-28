Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

The 36-month beta value for SYTA is also noteworthy at 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SYTA is $0.50, The public float for SYTA is 44.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.22% of that float. The average trading volume of SYTA on March 28, 2023 was 4.83M shares.

SYTA) stock’s latest price update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)’s stock price has increased by 5.99 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SYTA’s Market Performance

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has seen a 7.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.80% decline in the past month and a 19.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.18% for SYTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.37% for SYTA stock, with a simple moving average of -55.94% for the last 200 days.

SYTA Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA rose by +7.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1918. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw 24.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-195.90 for the present operating margin

+11.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -313.11. The total capital return value is set at -83.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -176.70. Equity return is now at value -147.90, with -78.40 for asset returns.

Based on Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA), the company’s capital structure generated 176.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.84. Total debt to assets is 36.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.