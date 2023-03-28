Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is above average at 21.87x. The 36-month beta value for GILD is also noteworthy at 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GILD is $90.15, which is $9.38 above than the current price. The public float for GILD is 1.23B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. The average trading volume of GILD on March 28, 2023 was 6.17M shares.

GILD) stock’s latest price update

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 80.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that 6 Stocks With Healthy Dividends and Solid Returns

GILD’s Market Performance

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) has seen a 0.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.34% decline in the past month and a -6.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for GILD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.09% for GILD stock, with a simple moving average of 8.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GILD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GILD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GILD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GILD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $87 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GILD reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for GILD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

DZ Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to GILD, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

GILD Trading at -3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GILD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GILD rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.58. In addition, Gilead Sciences Inc. saw -7.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GILD starting from Parsey Merdad, who sale 6,126 shares at the price of $78.99 back on Mar 13. After this action, Parsey Merdad now owns 70,130 shares of Gilead Sciences Inc., valued at $483,893 using the latest closing price.

Parsey Merdad, the Chief Medical Officer of Gilead Sciences Inc., sale 12,984 shares at $79.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Parsey Merdad is holding 70,130 shares at $1,038,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GILD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.72 for the present operating margin

+79.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gilead Sciences Inc. stands at +16.95. The total capital return value is set at 22.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), the company’s capital structure generated 118.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.29. Total debt to assets is 39.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.